Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Acquired by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 110.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 137.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 420.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,364.3% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ARE. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $151.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.43.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 0.2 %

In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total transaction of $303,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,380,667.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 2,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 343,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,215,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 2,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total transaction of $303,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,099 shares in the company, valued at $25,380,667.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,253 shares of company stock worth $5,179,946. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $155.57 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.74 and a 52-week high of $210.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.86 and a 200 day moving average of $149.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 147.11%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

