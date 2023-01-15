Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 404,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,735 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.25% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $56,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.2% during the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.7% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.7% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $510,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,609,602. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $510,664.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,609,602. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 343,526 shares in the company, valued at $52,215,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,253 shares of company stock worth $5,179,946. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $151.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.43.

NYSE:ARE opened at $155.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.74 and a 1 year high of $210.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.11%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

