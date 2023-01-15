Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $33.54, but opened at $32.53. Allegro MicroSystems shares last traded at $32.91, with a volume of 1,134 shares traded.

Specifically, SVP Michael Doogue sold 26,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $768,218.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 192,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,533,075.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Max R. Glover sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $480,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 259,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,325,629.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 26,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $768,218.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 192,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,533,075.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,573 shares of company stock worth $2,008,500. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALGM shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Allegro MicroSystems Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.31 and a beta of 1.68.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $237.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegro MicroSystems

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,633,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,940,000 after acquiring an additional 263,189 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 4.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,152,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,924,000 after purchasing an additional 170,171 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 0.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,041,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,611,000 after purchasing an additional 11,190 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 1.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,968,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,116,000 after purchasing an additional 75,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,104,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,833,000 after purchasing an additional 44,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.