Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 2,293 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 1.5% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,219,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,651,311,000 after acquiring an additional 371,458 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,393,138,000 after purchasing an additional 189,762 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Chevron by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,569,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,964,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,104 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Chevron by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,343,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,642,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354,660 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Chevron by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,448,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,223,135,000 after purchasing an additional 98,900 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Up 0.3 %

CVX opened at $177.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.84 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.08 and its 200 day moving average is $164.13. The stock has a market cap of $343.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

