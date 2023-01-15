ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.13

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.13 and traded as high as $25.25. ALPS Active REIT ETF shares last traded at $25.24, with a volume of 3,616 shares changing hands.
ALPS Active REIT ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.12.
