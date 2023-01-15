Alstom (EPA:ALO) PT Set at €35.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($37.63) price target on Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($35.48) price objective on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($34.41) price objective on shares of Alstom in a report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.50 ($19.89) price objective on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €37.00 ($39.78) price objective on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Alstom Stock Performance

ALO opened at €25.75 ($27.69) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €23.93 and its 200-day moving average is €22.04. Alstom has a 1-year low of €25.65 ($27.58) and a 1-year high of €37.37 ($40.18).

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

