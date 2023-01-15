American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,413 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,754 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 1.3% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 3.5% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Express Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Express from $145.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on American Express to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.74.

NYSE:AXP opened at $155.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $199.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.65. The stock has a market cap of $116.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.