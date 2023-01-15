Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Amphenol by 838.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,281,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $219,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,531 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 256.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,222,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $143,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,614,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,322,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,887 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,864,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $534,128,000 after acquiring an additional 864,981 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,278,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $82,333,000 after acquiring an additional 864,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,151,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,903. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,290,240 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE APH opened at $80.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $82.86.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 28.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.40.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.