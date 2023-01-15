Amryt Pharma Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:AMYT)

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 6,003 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,596% compared to the average daily volume of 354 put options.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group downgraded Amryt Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Amryt Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $14.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Amryt Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $14.50 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.88.

AMYT stock opened at $14.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.33 and a beta of 0.27. Amryt Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Amryt Pharma ( NASDAQ:AMYT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.00 million. Amryt Pharma had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. Analysts expect that Amryt Pharma will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMYT. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $8,862,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $3,230,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Amryt Pharma by 262.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 480,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 347,925 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Amryt Pharma by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,272,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,802,000 after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Amryt Pharma by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,375,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing various treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases. The company provides metreleptin, an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; oral octreotide, a long-term maintenance therapy in acromegaly patients; and lomitapide, an adjunct to a low-fat diet and other lipid-lowering medicinal products for adults with the Homozygous familial Hypercholesteraemia.

