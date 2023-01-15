Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Director Sells $289,000.00 in Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,157 shares in the company, valued at $11,246,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Tunc Doluca also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 1st, Tunc Doluca sold 3,400 shares of Analog Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $588,914.00.

On Thursday, November 10th, Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $168.98 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $180.01. The company has a market cap of $86.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.58.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,878,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,392,707,000 after buying an additional 138,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,889,403,000 after buying an additional 2,076,636 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,256,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,822,608,000 after buying an additional 92,672 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,073,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,179,397,000 after buying an additional 429,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 370.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $722,212,000 after buying an additional 3,893,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.41.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

