Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 68,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,563,000 after purchasing an additional 10,426 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in Analog Devices by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 106,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 376,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,522,000 after acquiring an additional 32,670 shares during the period. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in Analog Devices by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 474,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Champy sold 5,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total transaction of $987,599.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,101.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,887 shares of company stock worth $5,349,127 over the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $168.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $180.01. The company has a market capitalization of $86.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.41.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

