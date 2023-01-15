Analysts Issue Forecasts for Dynavax Technologies Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dynavax Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 10th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Dynavax Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

DVAX has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Dynavax Technologies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.21. Dynavax Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $17.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.37.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $167.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.99 million. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 90.54% and a net margin of 44.35%.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, COO David F. Novack sold 52,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $650,983.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,763.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dynavax Technologies news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $17,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,915,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,414,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 52,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $650,983.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,763.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 498.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 940.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1,875.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

