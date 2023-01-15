Analysts Offer Predictions for Algoma Steel Group Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Algoma Steel Group in a report issued on Tuesday, January 10th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Algoma Steel Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.58 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Algoma Steel Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $459.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.92 million. Algoma Steel Group had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 56.35%.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ASTL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Algoma Steel Group from C$10.25 to C$10.75 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Algoma Steel Group from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTL opened at $6.38 on Friday. Algoma Steel Group has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.67. The company has a market cap of $660.78 million, a PE ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASTL. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the third quarter worth approximately $20,673,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 268.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,891,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,824 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC acquired a new stake in Algoma Steel Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,534,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Algoma Steel Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,116,000. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,372,000. 63.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

