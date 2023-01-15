Analysts Set Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Price Target at $12.00

Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMCR. TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 478,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $5,886,300.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amcor news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $66,612.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,769 shares in the company, valued at $369,135.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 478,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $5,886,300.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,080,955 shares of company stock valued at $13,145,237 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amcor

Amcor Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Amcor by 8.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,483,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,842,000 after purchasing an additional 430,241 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Amcor by 9.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 41,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 34.9% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 73,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 19,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.99. Amcor has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Amcor had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Amcor will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Featured Articles

