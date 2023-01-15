Analysts Set Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) PT at $37.50

Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

CWEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC upgraded Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clearway Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Clearway Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE CWEN opened at $34.32 on Thursday. Clearway Energy has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $41.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. Clearway Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 45.32%. The company had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.35 million. On average, analysts expect that Clearway Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.367 per share. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 30.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $1,056,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,395,981.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Clearway Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 31.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. It has approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities. The company was formerly known as NRG Yield, Inc and changed its name to Clearway Energy, Inc in August 2018.

