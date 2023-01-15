Analysts Set Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Target Price at $3.75

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDE shares. Cormark lowered their target price on Coeur Mining to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Coeur Mining from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,002,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 621,717 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 204,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,128,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 15,716 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 655,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 159,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDE stock opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.28. Coeur Mining has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $5.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.46.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $182.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.68 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

