Analysts Set Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Target Price at $7.68

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.79.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EQX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. CIBC cut shares of Equinox Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $9.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Equinox Gold had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $245.10 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQX. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 20,288.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.