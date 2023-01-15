Analysts Set Expectations for Applied Digital Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:APLD)

Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Applied Digital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 10th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Applied Digital’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on APLD. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Applied Digital from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Applied Digital from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Applied Digital from $5.50 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.31.

Shares of Applied Digital stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.92. Applied Digital has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $27.12. The company has a market capitalization of $202.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 5.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In other Applied Digital news, CFO David Rench sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,436.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David Rench sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,436.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wes Cummins bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $44,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,686 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,429.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 435,000 shares of company stock valued at $941,250. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLD. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Applied Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,670,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Applied Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Applied Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,545,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in Applied Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 48.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the performance computing industry. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022.

