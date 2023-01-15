Analysts Set Expectations for Endeavour Silver Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Endeavour Silver in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

Shares of EXK opened at $3.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $5.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.12 million, a PE ratio of -366.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Endeavour Silver had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $39.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.48 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,017 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver

(Get Rating)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.