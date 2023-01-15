Analysts Set Expectations for PPG Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of PPG Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for PPG Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.99 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PPG Industries Price Performance

PPG has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.24.

PPG Industries stock opened at $132.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $168.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.42.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPG Industries

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 205.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 50,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

