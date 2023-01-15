Analysts Set Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) Price Target at GBX 24.33

Shares of Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 24.33 ($0.30).

HMSO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Hammerson from GBX 26 ($0.32) to GBX 25 ($0.30) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Shares of HMSO opened at GBX 26.99 ($0.33) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion and a PE ratio of -2.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 24.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 22.12. Hammerson has a 12 month low of GBX 17.04 ($0.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 40.22 ($0.49).

Hammerson Company Profile

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

