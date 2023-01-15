Analysts Set IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Target Price at $37.90

Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.90.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IGMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down from $61.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ IGMS opened at $25.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of -0.30. IGM Biosciences has a 12 month low of $12.67 and a 12 month high of $35.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.00.

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million. On average, analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences will post -5.73 EPS for the current year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, Director M Kathleen Behrens purchased 60,000 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.14 per share, with a total value of $1,028,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,739,948. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 5,430 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $103,061.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,557 shares in the company, valued at $579,971.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,018 shares of company stock valued at $503,228 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 55.96% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the first quarter worth $36,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 27.7% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 608.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $50,000. 41.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

