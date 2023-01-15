Analysts Set OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Target Price at $54.33

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KIDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $66.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OrthoPediatrics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 5.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 24.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 3.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 7.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $45.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.24 and a 200-day moving average of $45.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 118.79 and a beta of 0.80. OrthoPediatrics has a 52-week low of $35.67 and a 52-week high of $60.75.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $34.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.44 million. OrthoPediatrics had a net margin of 7.90% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

