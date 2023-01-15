Analysts Set Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Price Target at GBX 978

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 978 ($11.92).

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 910 ($11.09) price target on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($13.89) price target on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 742 ($9.04) to GBX 780 ($9.50) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,080 ($13.16) to GBX 1,060 ($12.91) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Shares of PSON stock opened at GBX 928.60 ($11.31) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £6.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,579.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 944.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 891.97. Pearson has a one year low of GBX 591 ($7.20) and a one year high of GBX 1,006.29 ($12.26).

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

