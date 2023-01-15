Analysts Set Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) Target Price at GBX 1,961.17

Shares of Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,961.17 ($23.89).

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,854 ($34.77) to GBX 1,207 ($14.71) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 1,700 ($20.71) to GBX 1,600 ($19.49) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,530 ($30.82) to GBX 2,150 ($26.19) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

PSN stock opened at GBX 1,416 ($17.25) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,283.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,455.33. The stock has a market cap of £4.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 615.65. Persimmon has a 1-year low of GBX 1,113.50 ($13.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,633 ($32.08).

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

