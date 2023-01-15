Analysts Set TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) PT at $34.13

Shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.13.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of TPG from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $31.50 price objective on shares of TPG in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of TPG from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TPG from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

TPG stock opened at $34.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.47 and its 200-day moving average is $30.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. TPG has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $44.43. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 428.80.

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $282.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.82 million. On average, equities analysts expect that TPG will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,300.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TPG in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of TPG in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of TPG in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of TPG in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. 12.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

