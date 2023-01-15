Analysts Set Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Target Price at $5.00

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VSTM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verastem in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Verastem from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Verastem from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verastem

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 229.2% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 65,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45,846 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in Verastem during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Verastem during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Verastem during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verastem during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verastem Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average of $0.77. The stock has a market cap of $127.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.66. Verastem has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $2.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verastem will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Verastem

(Get Rating)

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

