Analysts Set Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Target Price at $166.75

Shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.75.

Several research firms have issued reports on VWDRY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 205.00 to 200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 180.00 to 170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Vestas Wind Systems A/S alerts:

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS VWDRY opened at $10.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.91. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S ( OTCMKTS:VWDRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a negative return on equity of 10.87% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.