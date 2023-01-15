Analysts Set Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) PT at $39.57

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2023

Shares of Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVFGet Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.57.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VNNVF. Barclays lowered their price objective on Vonovia from €30.00 ($32.26) to €28.00 ($30.11) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Vonovia from €50.00 ($53.76) to €39.00 ($41.94) in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Vonovia from €34.00 ($36.56) to €32.00 ($34.41) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Vonovia Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of VNNVF stock opened at $29.50 on Thursday. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of $18.17 and a fifty-two week high of $59.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.73.

Vonovia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF)

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.