Analysts Set Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) PT at $39.57

Shares of Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.57.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VNNVF. Barclays lowered their price objective on Vonovia from €30.00 ($32.26) to €28.00 ($30.11) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Vonovia from €50.00 ($53.76) to €39.00 ($41.94) in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Vonovia from €34.00 ($36.56) to €32.00 ($34.41) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Vonovia Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of VNNVF stock opened at $29.50 on Thursday. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of $18.17 and a fifty-two week high of $59.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.73.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

