Analyzing Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) and Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF)

Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Rating) and Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Future FinTech Group and Worldline, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Future FinTech Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Future FinTech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Worldline 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Future FinTech Group $25.05 million 1.56 -$13.60 million N/A N/A Worldline $4.37 billion 1.38 -$889.10 million N/A N/A

This table compares Future FinTech Group and Worldline’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Future FinTech Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Worldline.

Profitability

This table compares Future FinTech Group and Worldline’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Future FinTech Group -30.11% -15.39% -13.19% Worldline N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of Future FinTech Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Worldline shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Future FinTech Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Future FinTech Group has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Worldline has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Future FinTech Group beats Worldline on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Future FinTech Group

(Get Rating)

Future FinTech Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates online shopping platforms in People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Shared Shopping Mall Membership Fee, Fruit Related Products, Sales of Goods, and Others. The company operates Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), a real-name blockchain based e-commerce platform that integrates blockchain and internet technology; and NONOGIRL, a cross-border e-commerce platform. It also engages in coal and aluminum ingots supply chain financing and trading; financial technology service; and cryptocurrency market data and information service businesses, as well as services related to the application and development of blockchain-based technology in financial technology. The company was formerly known as SkyPeople Fruit Juice, Inc. and changed its name to Future FinTech Group Inc. in June 2017. Future FinTech Group Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Worldline

(Get Rating)

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments. The Merchant Services segment offers commercial acquiring, terminal, omnichannel payment acceptance, private label card and loyalty, and digital retail services. The Financial Services segment provides issuing processing, acquiring processing, digital and mobile banking, and account payments, as well as payments processing back-office, clearing and settlement, and trade order management and financial data services; and fraud risk management, ATM management, trusted authentication, and payment software licensing solutions. The Mobility & e-Transactional Services segment offers trusted digitization, e-ticketing, e-consumer and mobility, customer engagement, and mobility and traceability solutions and services, as well as digital identity, digital signature, and cloud services. The company was formerly known as Atos Worldline S.A.S. and changed its name to Worldline SA in April 2014. Worldline SA was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Puteaux, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Future FinTech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future FinTech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.