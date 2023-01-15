Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($2.06) Per Share

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Annexon in a report issued on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.06) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.05). The consensus estimate for Annexon’s current full-year earnings is ($2.68) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Annexon’s FY2025 earnings at ($1.93) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.53) EPS.

ANNX stock opened at $6.84 on Friday. Annexon has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $8.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average of $5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $325.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.22.

Annexon ( NASDAQ:ANNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.36.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Annexon by 630.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Annexon during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Annexon during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Annexon during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Annexon during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

