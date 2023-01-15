Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target Raised to $74.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.64.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $69.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of -12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.72. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $45.62 and a 52 week high of $71.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.66.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $670.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.08 million. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 48.54% and a positive return on equity of 64.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently -28.37%.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,297,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,994,811.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.