Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $180.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Apple from $144.00 to $133.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Apple to $168.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $171.22.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $134.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.25. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $179.61.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,552 shares of company stock worth $31,645,123 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Apple by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 224,636 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,187,000 after purchasing an additional 32,913 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 498,135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $64,723,000 after purchasing an additional 75,995 shares during the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Apple by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 51,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 58,822 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

