Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,368 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 200,556 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,122,174 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $829,935,000 after acquiring an additional 154,413 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,004,320 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $637,253,000 after acquiring an additional 63,907 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,546,624 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $595,612,000 after acquiring an additional 313,621 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,150,461 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $559,569,000 after acquiring an additional 697,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $109.97 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The stock has a market cap of $92.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.01 and its 200-day moving average is $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.64.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.