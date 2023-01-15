ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

MT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from €37.00 ($39.78) to €33.00 ($35.48) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.70 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from €24.50 ($26.34) to €23.00 ($24.73) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €40.00 ($43.01) to €38.00 ($40.86) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.94.

ArcelorMittal Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of MT stock opened at $31.17 on Friday. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $37.47. The stock has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.22 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 24.32%. On average, research analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 6.7% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 11.4% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 6.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 0.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 104,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA; Brazil; Europe; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

