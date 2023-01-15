Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Ardelyx from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $1.60 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ardelyx has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.80.

NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $3.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.18. Ardelyx has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $3.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.42.

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 171.18% and a negative net margin of 1,266.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ardelyx will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 45,256 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 363,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 48,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

