Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target Raised to $87.00

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ares Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Ares Management to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.88.

Ares Management Trading Up 0.9 %

ARES stock opened at $77.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.29. Ares Management has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $86.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.82.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $609.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.07 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 274.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ares Management news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $7,014,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 2,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $253,614.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 470,138 shares in the company, valued at $39,971,132.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $7,014,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,238,661 shares of company stock worth $97,818,389. 47.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 72.8% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 74,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 31,291 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 46,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 16,215 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Ares Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,748,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 52,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 377.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

