Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARKR opened at $18.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.18. Ark Restaurants has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $22.45.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.88 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 16.34%.

Ark Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Ark Restaurants

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Ark Restaurants’s payout ratio is 19.46%.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 10,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.36 per share, for a total transaction of $169,080.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 113,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,342.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Ark Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $744,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ark Restaurants by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares during the period. CM Management LLC increased its stake in Ark Restaurants by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,346,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ark Restaurants by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 19, 2022, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 16 fast food concepts and catering operations.

