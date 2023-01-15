Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Guggenheim

Guggenheim lowered shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

ARVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Arvinas from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.19.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Arvinas Trading Up 8.6 %

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $33.50 on Thursday. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $81.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arvinas

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $30.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.20 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 225.34% and a negative return on equity of 36.12%. Equities analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -4.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Arvinas by 37.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the second quarter valued at $62,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arvinas by 25.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.