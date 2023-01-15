ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 1,200 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,200 ($14.62) target price on ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ASC has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 625 ($7.61) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 850 ($10.36) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group set a GBX 660 ($8.04) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,170 ($14.25) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 590 ($7.19) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 941.36 ($11.47).

Shares of LON:ASC opened at GBX 745 ($9.08) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 607.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 712.11. ASOS has a 12 month low of GBX 459.90 ($5.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,496 ($30.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £745.11 million and a P/E ratio of 2,403.23.

In related news, insider Jørgen Lindemann acquired 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 549 ($6.69) per share, with a total value of £263,520 ($321,052.63). In related news, insider José Antonio Ramos Calamonte sold 4,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 559 ($6.81), for a total transaction of £27,474.85 ($33,473.26). Also, insider Jørgen Lindemann acquired 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 549 ($6.69) per share, for a total transaction of £263,520 ($321,052.63).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

