Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Up 8.6 %

NYSE AWH opened at $0.52 on Friday. Aspira Women’s Health has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.36.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company provides OVA1, OVERA, and OVA1plus to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. It also offers ASPiRA GenetiX, a genetic test for the risk of gynecologic cancer.

