AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) PT Raised to $32.00 at Raymond James

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised AssetMark Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of AMK stock opened at $24.80 on Wednesday. AssetMark Financial has a 52-week low of $16.88 and a 52-week high of $26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.92.

AssetMark Financial ( NYSE:AMK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $154.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AssetMark Financial will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in AssetMark Financial by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in AssetMark Financial by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in AssetMark Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. The company provides integrated technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated processes, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform.

