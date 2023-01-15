Assetmark Inc. Acquires 13,046 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,046 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JB Capital LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.0% in the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 6,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:TSM opened at $86.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $143.88. The firm has a market cap of $450.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.84 and its 200 day moving average is $77.79.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3392 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 21.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

