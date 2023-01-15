Assetmark Inc. Acquires 1,870 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $8,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ASML by 680.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $659.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $582.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $518.44. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $363.15 and a twelve month high of $746.60. The firm has a market cap of $265.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44.

ASML Dividend Announcement

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 70.86%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 14.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $1.1393 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ASML from $510.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of ASML from €520.00 ($559.14) to €680.00 ($731.18) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $696.46.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

