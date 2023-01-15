Assetmark Inc. Boosts Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $71.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $137.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.99. The stock has a market cap of $114.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.19.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

