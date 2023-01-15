Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $4,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RWX. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 785.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 254.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 333.8% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 474.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:RWX opened at $28.16 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $34.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.85.

About SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.