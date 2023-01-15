Assetmark Inc. Buys 122,278 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 12,750.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,278 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $6,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $842,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Sanford Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,119,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.44 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.26 and a 200-day moving average of $50.22.

