Assetmark Inc. Buys 5,177 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $7,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FOX by 3,274.1% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 226.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 179.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $32.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.60. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. FOX had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FOXA shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of FOX from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.13.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

