Assetmark Inc. Buys 57,664 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 328,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,664 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $9,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 103.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 48.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 13.0% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 47.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter worth $6,852,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SFM stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $35.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.44.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total value of $170,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,150 shares in the company, valued at $959,633.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total value of $170,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,150 shares in the company, valued at $959,633.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 9,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $302,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,688 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,303. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

