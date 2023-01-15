Assetmark Inc. Buys 7,657 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 69.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,635 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,657 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $5,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 47,433 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,161,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,963 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 193,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,827,000 after buying an additional 13,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

In other Cigna news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE CI opened at $314.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.27. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $213.16 and a one year high of $340.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 billion. Research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Raymond James downgraded Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.45.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

